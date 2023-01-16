Build-to-rent duplexes under construction to meet workforce housing demands

Build-to-rent duplexes are under construction in Wildwood in an effort to meet the huge demand for workforce housing.

The Dinerstein Companies is building the 192 homes on 18.7 acres at 5727 East County Road 462. The build-to-rent duplex community features homes with fenced backyards and detached garage parking. The community offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 685-square-feet to 1,445-square-feet. The development is expected to be completed in mid-fall 2024 with initial occupancy beginning in spring 2023.

“We are proud to share that we have entered the build-to-rent space with a new brand and product,” said Brad Dinerstein, managing partner of Development and Design at The Dinerstein Companies. “The build-to-rent fundamentals have been phenomenal and single-family build-to-rent has continued to prove itself as a solid niche with real runway and longevity within the rental housing market.”

The company believes that with increased renter demand, the build-to-rent sector will evolve and remain strong as homeownership continues to be a challenge for more and more people.

“As migration from dense, coastal markets to smaller, less expensive metros continues, we look forward to identifying attractive opportunities across the sunbelt while focusing on growth within our core markets like Central Florida, Phoenix MSA, and throughout Texas,” Dinerstein said.