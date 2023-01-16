Elnora Katter Hamady, 94 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Born on March 29, 1928, the daughter of a baker, in Saginaw, Michigan to Nafe W Katter and Meta Blohm Katter.

Elnora was the district manager of a large chain of ladies ready-to-wear throughout the state of Michigan. After high school, Elnora married and went on to have three children. Elnora was predeceased by her brothers, James Katter and Nafe E Katter and sister in Lebanon, Shahene Rashid.

Elnora is survived by her three children and their spouses. Joseph and Kathy Hamady, Jennifer Darling and spouse Edward Mattheis, William Hamady and partner Christina Turner. Along with Grandchildren, Robert and Tiffany Darling, Alan Darling, Honey Becker, Jeremy Hamady, Brian Hamady, Karre Lucas, Joey Bowen, Anthony Kuipers, Naomi Kuipers, Sara Hamady, Alyse Hamady and several step grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren. Also nephew John Porritt and nieces Veda Nasser, Dawn Holcomb, Mary Porritt and Lamia Hamadeh and their families.

Elnora’s last residence was Summerfield Suites in Summerfield, Florida where she lived since 2019. She so enjoyed the activities and socializing with other residents and, of course, the wonderful staff and nurses.

No words can explain the void we will all feel over the loss of our beloved Elnora. She lit up a room with her presence, kindness and always a smile. She knew no strangers. She had a thirst for knowledge and loved to pass it on. Not a day went by without learning something from her. She was devoted to her family.

She also enjoyed every aspect of the theater with her brother, professor emeritus, Dr Nafe E Katter. She loved travel and could be ready to go in a minute. All you had to do is just say the word. Elnora was fun loving and adventurous and lots of fun to be with and the best mom. She will be sorely missed.

Memorial Donations in Elnora’s honor may be gifted to the Alzheimer’s Association of America.