Joyce Mehler, 76 of The Villages Florida, formerly of Eatontown, New Jersey, passed on January 11, 2023. Born in Paterson, New Jersey on February 20, 1946, she was preceded in death by her parents Abe and Helen Goldman, and her elder sister Flora Hendricks.

Joyce attended Paramus High School, class of 1963, following which she pursued a secretarial career, and subsequently studied at Brookdale Community College. It was during this time she met the love of her life, Barrie. They celebrated their 53 years of marriage this past November.

Throughout their time together, Joyce with Barrie by her side, dedicated their lives to building a respected family business, and a loving family. She spent 15 years managing the day-to-day operations for Paramount Upholstery, and after a successful venture was able to retire at the age of 48. As proud as she was of their business endeavor, her pride and joy were her children and their families. She loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren. Joyce also enjoyed the thrill of competition when it came to Bingo and Scrabble, whether around the table with her family or in a more competitive environment.

Joyce was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by her husband Barrie; her two children, Cindy Brown of Kendall Park, NJ, and David Mehler (Gwendolyn) of Fleming Island, FL; her grandchildren, Joshua Brown, Alexandra Brown, Elliot Mehler, Nathan Mehler, and Violet Mehler; her siblings, Gloria Schnure (Bill) and Sheldon Goldman (Kathy).

Joyce touched the lives of many other family members, friends, and loved ones who will also miss her loving smile and endearing heart. She will be missed by all that ever had the opportunity to spend time with her.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial on Joyce’s behalf on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 11:00 am – 2:30 pm at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages 32162.