Sam Pagliuso, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Sam was born on July 24, 1937 in Ontario, New York. He grew up on his family farm and meat market business with his parents and siblings. He met the love of his life Jeanne Popp who he married on February 20, 1965. They traveled to Key West Florida soon after where they fell in love with warm weather and endless sunshine.

After having their two daughters Jayne Lisa and Tammy Jo, they moved to Mesa, Arizona enjoying the warm weather and traveling. After 10 years, they moved back to upstate NY to be near his family. The family grew with his daughters getting married and having children for the next 38 years.

Sam loved farming and gardening, being outside in the sunshine. Everywhere he lived he always had a garden and some kind of farming animals, teaching his family how to provide for themselves. Summer time was his favorite time of year.

In August of 2021 they moved to Lady Lake, Florida to once again be in the endless warmth and sunshine.

Sam was predeceased by Louise Adimaro (mother), Joseph Pagliuso (father) and Jim Pagliuso (brother).

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jeanne Pagliuso. Daughters: Jayne VerSchage (Tim), and Tammy McIntosh (Aaron). 5 Grandchildren: Samantha Estochen (Samuel), Dyan Palmer (Steve), Timothy Jr. VerSchage, Joshua McIntosh (Evelyn) and Josiah McIntosh. 1 great grandson: Levi Estochen. Brothers: Joe Jr., Frank and John Pagliuso. Sisters: Mary Fosdick and Rose McCall.

Sam will be remembered by always having that big smile on his face, being loving and caring to everyone and the person who would give you the shirt off his back. He loved his family endlessly. Sam is now in the comfort and peace of our Lord and Savior.