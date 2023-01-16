Thomas Allen Drumm, a pharmacist in Bradford for many years, died of cancer on January 10, 2023, at the Cornerstone Hospice House, in The Villages, Florida, with his family at his side. Mr. Drumm was 79.

Mr. Drumm was preceded in death by his parents, Lacoe A and Louise Vicere Drumm of Bradford.

A 1961 graduate of St. Bernard School, Mr. Drumm earned a BS in Pharmacy from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, in 1966 where he was honored by the Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He worked as a pharmacist and pharmacy manager at Gray Drugs from 1966-79 and Rea and Derrick and CVS through 2001. He concluded his career as pharmacist and pharmacy manager at Tops, retiring in December 2010.

A proud member of the Rambler Association, Mr. Drumm served as its president and was instrumental in managing the Rambler Owl Recycling Corporation. He served on the St. Bernard’s Parish Council and Finance Committee and the Bradford Central Christian Charitable Trust. An avid golfer, he was a member of Pine Acres Country Club. He was also a lifelong member of the Marche Club.

Mr. Drumm married his wife of over 53 years, the former Susan Pandy of Akron, Ohio, in 1969. They moved to The Villages in Florida in 2013 where both were able to enjoy golf, swimming, and socializing with friends and neighbors. Their home was also a happy vacation spot for their two adored grandsons, Christian and Carson Colina, and family members.

In addition to his wife, Susan, Mr. Drumm is survived by his daughter, Denise Colina and her husband Kevin of Gainesville, VA; his son, David, and his wife Natalia, of Moscow, Idaho; two grandsons, Christian and Carson Colina; his sister, Katherine (Ain) Sirvet of Bradford; his brother, James of Uniontown, Ohio, and numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held at St. Bernard Church, in Bradford, PA on March 4, 2023 at 11:00am.