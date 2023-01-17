Lyric Soprano Donna Jean Davidson of The Villages, FL, loving wife of Dwight, joined Heaven’s Choir on November 24, 2022. She is survived by children Heather Gullstrand (Kissimmee, FL), Holly Gullstrand (Wadsworth, OH), and Eric Gullstrand (Lac du Flambeau, WI), grandchildren Robert, Ann Marie, Amy, Jeremy, Michelle, Michael, Ryan, and Jake, seven great-grandchildren, siblings Janice Keeley (Plainfield, IL), and James Kemmerer (Sweet Springs, MO). Additionally, Donna leaves behind countless accomplished vocal students.

Donna was born on April 30, 1939 and grew up on her family’s farm in Plainfield, Illinois. She was preceded in death by parents Verna and Harold Kemmerer. She graduated from Plainfield High School in 1957, received a B.A. from North Central College, Naperville, Illinois, and completed her M.M in Vocal Performance at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.

From her elementary school years, Donna and her siblings sang in the Wheatland Salem Church choir (Naperville, IL). Donna participated in as many musical endeavors as were available throughout her middle and high school years, including chorus, musicals, drama, and band- she played the alto saxophone! Following her graduation from North Central College, Donna was a soloist with the Chicago Symphony Chorus under the direction of Margaret Hillis. Following the completion of her master’s degree in 1977, Donna was appointed to the faculty of Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Virginia. She continued her work as a professor of vocal studies until her retirement in 2012.

While living in Virginia, Donna performed with the Paul Hill Chorale, The Washington Chorus, Fairfax Choral Society, Twentieth Century Consort, Washington Civic Opera, and the Alexandria Choral Society. She sang in eleven languages and was a frequent recitalist, performing in many countries, including Brazil, Thailand, Germany, England, Austria, The Czech Republic, China, and Zimbabwe with Shenandoah Conservatory colleague, pianist Eugenia Evans (1909-2012). Donna performed the role of Lizzie Borden in the Washington D.C premiere of Thomas Albert’s opera, “Lizbeth”.

Donna, along with her siblings, helped establish the Kemmerer Family Scholarship Fund in 2007 to honor the legacy of their parents and to support musical theatre students at Shenandoah Conservatory. Following her marriage to Dwight Davidson in 2012, the couple relocated to the Bridgeport community in The Villages, FL.

Donna continued to sing with the church choir at St. George Episcopal Church and The Village Voices until only a few days before her passing. She also enjoyed playing mah-jongg and attending book club and cross-stitch sessions with fellow Villagers.

Donna’s funeral service will take place on Saturday January 21, 2023, 11:00am at St. George Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159. The Reverend James Taylor, rector, will officiate. Donna’s funeral can be viewed via live stream up to seven days following the service, https://stgeorge-episcopal.net

Light refreshments will be served in the Parish Hall immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s name to:

The Friends of the Conservatory Melanie Mathewes. Director of Development, Shenandoah Conservatory Shenandoah University Theatre Department 1460 University Dr. Winchester, Virginia 22601. Email: [email protected]