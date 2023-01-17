Fight over seat at popular restaurant ends with Villager behind bars

A fight over a seat at a popular restaurant ended with a Villager behind bars.

The altercation took place at about 7 p.m. Friday at Harvest Restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Julie Ann Marsh, 56, of the Village of Pine Ridge, took a seat at the outside bar at the restaurant, but the seat had been claimed by another couple, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple apparently confronted Marsh when they returned from the restroom.

The man informed Marsh she was in his chair, prompting a verbal altercation. Marsh announced she was “not getting up from the chair,” the report said.

The Chicago native began “fighting” with the man’s female date over the chair. The man was pushed during the altercation.

The man signed an intent to prosecute form, while his female companion “was not cooperative” with police.

Marsh was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.