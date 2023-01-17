Stonecrester arrested after found by EMS sleeping in his Volvo

A Stonecrester was arrested after he was found by Marion County Fire Rescue sleeping in his Volvo.

EMS personnel were conducting a well being check at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of SE 120th Court within the gated community in Summerfield when they found 62-year-old Thomas John Siculan sleeping in his silver 2004 Volvo sedan, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Columbus, Ohio native admitted to a paramedic that he’d had “lots of drinks.”

Siculan told a deputy that he was sleeping in his car because he’d been drinking.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises, which had to be cut short because he nearly fell over. He admitted he’d had five shots of vodka, but refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Marion County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.