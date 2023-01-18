Eileen Louise Kloster passed unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at Leesburg Hospital on January 13th, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband Ed Nester and her three children Kathleen, Christine and James. Eileen had 9 Grandchildren (Andrew, Brianne, Corey, Courtney, Kaitlin, Karly, Dylan, Michael, Ava) who loved her deeply.

She was born in 1946 and raised in Westwood NJ. She remained in NJ until moving to the Villages Florida in 2010. She would travel whenever she could to dip her toes in blue waters or to see her family back up north.

She was known as a mad scientist in the kitchen, always finding and creating new recipes with amazing results. From appetizers to cookies, cocktails to music, she was motivated by creating smiles and joy for those she was entertaining.

Eileen was often referred to as “the nicest person I’ve ever met”. Her laugh was constant and infectious, her motivation was always to make those around her happy. She lived with a passion for finding good times, for not letting days pass short of smiles.

She will be missed but her impact on us all means she will remain in hearts and minds forever. She is gone too soon but Heaven needed another angel and she was top of the list.

A celebration of life will be held in NJ in the coming weeks.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association www.heart.org/donate.