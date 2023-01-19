80.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 19, 2023
type here...

Speeder driving on learner’s permit caught with marijuana in car

By Staff Report
Cameron Gino Chatelain
Cameron Gino Chatelain

A speeder driving on a learner’s permit was caught with marijuana in his car during a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Cameron Gino Chatelain, 24, of Orlando, was driving 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 9 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was alone in the vehicle and driving on a Florida E-Learner’s permit.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. Chatelain began arguing with officers about whether they could search his vehicle. Officers handcuffed Chatelain, who resisted their efforts, and placed him in the back of a patrol car.

A search of the vehicle turned up 5.6 grams of marijuana in the center console and an additional 1.3 grams of marijuana in a clear bag in the trunk.

Chatelain was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Republicans refuse to do anything about George Santos

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of Republicans who refuse to do anything about George Santos.

On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of On Top of The World weighs in on the idea of requiring Villages IDs for entry into the town squares.

We should be thankful for guests to town squares

A Village of Palo Alto resident says we should be thankful for visitors to the town squares. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Square IDs

A Spruce Creek resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some harsh words for neighbors in The Villages.

Roundabouts can be very confusing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident contends roundabouts can be very confusing - and dangerous.

Photos