Speeder driving on learner’s permit caught with marijuana in car

A speeder driving on a learner’s permit was caught with marijuana in his car during a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Cameron Gino Chatelain, 24, of Orlando, was driving 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 9 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was alone in the vehicle and driving on a Florida E-Learner’s permit.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. Chatelain began arguing with officers about whether they could search his vehicle. Officers handcuffed Chatelain, who resisted their efforts, and placed him in the back of a patrol car.

A search of the vehicle turned up 5.6 grams of marijuana in the center console and an additional 1.3 grams of marijuana in a clear bag in the trunk.

Chatelain was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.