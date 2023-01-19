Stuart Crow, 83, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Stuart is survived by his loving wife, Lee, his four children and their spouses, his stepdaughter and her spouse, his five grandchildren and many other beloved family members.

Born and raised in Millburn, New Jersey, Stuart went on to graduate from the Virginia Military Institute and earn his MBA from Pepperdine University. Serving a successful career as an officer in the US Army Corp of Engineers, Stuart and his family lived all over, including a memorable evacuation from Iran in 1979 just before its borders closed. After retiring from the army, Stuart continued his career as an engineer.

Stuart loved playing golf and traveling to new and exciting places. He was a fabulous story teller, often ending with a smile and his trademark “Dadot Dadot Dadot” when he felt the listeners knew what was coming next. An avid tinkerer, he believed all things were possible.

A graveside ceremony will be held for Stuart at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida on or around March 6th, 2023. This site will be updated once final arrangements have been made.