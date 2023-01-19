79.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 19, 2023
type here...

Suspected shoplifter nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart

By Staff Report
Rodneyicia Chianne Johnson
Rodneyicia Chianne Johnson

A suspected shoplifter was nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Rodneyicia Chianne Johnson, 18, of Oxford, was in the store at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a loss prevention officer noticed she repeatedly selected items of women’s clothing and dropped the hangers on the floor, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While Johnson was bending over, she concealed the clothing under pillows in the cart, which were also stolen.

Johnson pushed the cart out of the store without paying for any of the merchandise.

She was arrested on a charge of theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A possible solution for rising amenity fees

A Village of Mira Mesa resident has an idea for holding down rising amenity fees. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Short-term rentals are permitted in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident says that short-term rentals are permitted in The Villages. Period!

Republicans refuse to do anything about George Santos

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of Republicans who refuse to do anything about George Santos.

On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of On Top of The World weighs in on the idea of requiring Villages IDs for entry into the town squares.

We should be thankful for guests to town squares

A Village of Palo Alto resident says we should be thankful for visitors to the town squares. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos