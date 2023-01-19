79.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Woman allegedly lured shooting victim to ambush with promise of sexual favors

By Meta Minton

A woman allegedly lured a shooting victim to an ambush with a promise of sexual favors.

Arrest reports are shedding new light on a shooting this past weekend which sent a man who had been shot in the back to Ocala Regional Medical Center for emergency “life-saving” surgery.

The man had been lured to 4141 County Road 510 in Adamsville by 20-year-old Gracie Lemke who contacted him through Facebook Messenger, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She had promised “sexual favors.”

Gracie Lemke 1
Gracie Lemke posted this photo of herself on social media.
Joshua Timmons
Joshua Timmons

When the man arrived at the location, which is near the Village of Marsh Bend, and got out of his car, he was grabbed by 24-year-old Joshua Timmons, who told him not to move.

While Timmons, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall, restrained the man, Lemke and 20-year-old Lauren Locher began searching the man’s car. He broke free from Timmons’ grasp and as he was running, the convicted felon shot him in the back. The bullet exited through the man’s abdomen.

Lemke, Locher and Timmons climbed into Lemke’s 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer and fled the scene. They had taken the man’s cell phone, but tossed it out of the window of the Trailblazer as they were driving away. They stopped for gasoline before heading to 305 Terry St. in Wildwood, where Lemke and Timmons have been living. When law enforcement arrived at the home, they spotted Timmons as he was attempting to burn clothing he had been wearing during the alleged ambush.

Lauren Locher
Lauren Locher

A search warrant was executed at the home which led to the discovery of a blood-stained knife, 55 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, digital scales and baggies for “repackaging and distribution,” the report said.

Timmons is facing charges including attempted murder. He continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Locher was still in the jail as of Thursday afternoon. She is facing charges of burglary and theft.

Lemke is free on $20,000 bond. She is facing charges of robbery and burglary.

