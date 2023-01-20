79 F
The Villages
Friday, January 20, 2023
Longtime chairman stepping down from Architectural Review Committee

By Meta Minton
Irv Markley

The longtime chairman has resigned from the Architectural Review Committee.

Irv Markley announced Friday morning that he will be stepping down from the ARC. He turned in his resignation before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors. He has represented CDD 6 for 11 years on the ARC. He has served for 10 years as the ARC’s chairman.

“It’s been a wonderful experience for me,” said Markley.

The Village of Bridgeport Shores resident has become well-known for wielding the gavel with good humor and keeping the very busy committee moving in a timely, efficient fashion. While he is known for warning the volunteer committee members against sidebar communication and reminding them to adhere to the state’s Sunshine Law, he is also famous for showing great respect to residents and contractors appearing before the committee, which meets each Wednesday morning. He always had a knack for putting nervous first-time applicants at ease when they had to speak before the committee.

The mission of the ARC is to maintain the high quality and consistency of the aesthetics and design of the residences and home sites found throughout The Villages.

Markley said the population of The Villages was 35,000-40,000 when he joined the ARC. The Villages has more than tripled in size. He expressed gratitude for the diligent and professional work of Community Standards.

“I’ve enjoyed this time,” he said.

Markley is stepping down due to health concerns.

CDD 6 Board Chairman John Calandro thanked Markley for his many years of dedicated service.

“I don’t know of another volunteer who has served this community quite like Irv Markley,” Calandro said.

Markley’s resignation was effective as of Friday.

