Villager will speak about her mother’s survival of Holocaust

A Villager will speak about her mother’s survival of the Holocaust at a memorial event at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

The Socially Conservative H H Club will host a Holocaust memorial presentation and ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

Village of Fernandina resident Ericka Yeger will speak about her mother, Sarah Markowich Nussbacher, who was born in 1923 in Transylvania/Hungary and passed away in 2007 in Israel. In 1943, Sarah and her entire family were taken to Auschwitz.

This special presentation, titled “The Story of a Holocaust Survivor,” details Nussbacher’s strength as she battled to survive the cruelest treatment in human history. From her deportation to Auschwitz to her journey after she returned home, Yeger chronicles her mother’s struggle against the Nazi regime and its hateful ideology.

However, Nussbacher’s story is not just about a life to be honored. It is a lens into what led to the Holocaust, and it is a warning to the modern world about what could happen again. As such, the presentation will include a segment on preventing another atrocity like the Holocaust.

“We want to emphasize how vulnerable we are, and it could happen again,” said Yeger.

The ceremony will conclude with a memorial candle lighting service and finish at 8:30 p.m.

Seats are limited, so all attendees must RSVP to [email protected] by Tuesday, Jan. 24. Provide the full name, email address and phone number of each guest you are reserving seats for. Each guest will receive a confirmation to show at the door. Village IDs will be required at the door, as well. If you have any questions, call (630) 272-5850.