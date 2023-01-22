Dorothy Wilbert (Baker) of Lady Lake, Fl. passed away Wednesday January 18 ,2023 at the UF Health Villages Hospital.

Dorothy was born in Central Square, N.Y. on January 31,1934. She was a farmer’s wife for many years in N.Y. then moved to Florida in 1975. She worked at Disney World for years, it was her dream job. She mostly kept active in church with friends. She always loved family being together especially at the holidays.

Dorothy was preceded by her husband Joseph H. in 2001, her daughter Peggy A. in 2021, her son James K. in 2021, and her son David E. in 2005 also grandsons Shawn and Samuel.

Survived by her son Joseph L. (Pamela) in Iva S.C., son Thomas A. (Audrey) in Montverde, Fl., daughter Susan Wilbert Soper (Ray), in Weirsdale Fl., and son Martin C. (Amy) in Sumterville, Fl., also 16 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 28, with the service to follow at 11 a.m., at Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, Lady Lake, FL 32159.