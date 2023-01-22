62.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 22, 2023
Edward Ellis St. Amant Jr.

By Staff Report

Edward Ellis St. Amant, Jr., 71, of Lady Lake, FL went to be with the Lord with family by his side on Sunday, January 15th, 2023. Edward was born October 21, 1951 to Edward Ellis St. Amant, Sr. and Dorinda Debrow in Biloxi, Mississippi. He graduated from Bay County High School in Panama City, Florida. He served 20 years in the United States Air Force from 1971-1991 in communications, security systems and facility management.

Edward then worked at Lockheed Martin Technical Operations Company and retired from there. He served as a facility manger and was responsible for operation and maintenance and configuration control of all critical fixed facility systems, utilities, and structures.

Edward’s hobbies included racquetball, running, weight training and music. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.

Edward is survived by his two sons, Edward Ellis St. Amant, III, and Michael David St. Amant; siblings Kathleen Charmaine Thomas, Diana Parham, Joseph A. Ferrell, and Thomas E. Ferrell, and three grandsons.   Edward is preceded in death by his mother and father as well as his sisters Anna Sue Deeth and Mary Frances Womack.

