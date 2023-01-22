62.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 22, 2023
Glen Alfred Mathews

By Staff Report
Glen Alfred Mathews passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on January 18, 2023, in Leesburg, FL.

Glen was born in 1926 to the parents of Beatrice and Bartlette Mathews in Lady Lake, FL. Glen’s family history included some of the first homesteaders in Lady Lake and surrounding areas. Glen was the oldest sibling to brothers Buddy and Donald. Glen was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Lillie Mathews. Glen is survived by his daughter Mary Ann (John), grandsons Eric (Jamie) and Todd (Valencia), and great granddaughter Finley.

Glen had a long career working on the railroad as a pile driver operator for Seaboard System Railroad, later to be renamed CSX. Glen is responsible for the building and refurbishing of numerous railroad bridges along with supporting train derailments in the Southeastern United States. Those who met Glen during his many years were often blessed with one, or many, of his railroad stories.

Upon retirement Glen could often be seen in his favorite overalls staying busy at home in Lady Lake. His wife, Lillie, kept him busy supporting the Lady Lake Garden Club making crafts and hauling her beautiful flowers out to the Lake County Fair. Glen was also active with his grandsons taking them camping and teaching them how to drive his old pickup. On the weekends Glen looked forward to hunting for treasures at local yard sales, accumulating quite the collection over the years.

Glen was a loving husband, the most caring father, the best granddaddy, lovable great granddaddy, reliable friend, accomplished professional, and loved being a Florida Cracker. Glen will be missed by all, although, he outlived most at 96 years old.

A service will be held at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL on Friday, January 27 at 11:00am. Following the service Glen will be laid to rest next to his wife, Lillie, at Shiloh Cemetery in Fruitland Park, FL.

