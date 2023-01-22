62.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 22, 2023
By Staff Report
The family of John F. Torr (88) of The Villages is saddened to announce his sudden passing on January 15.

After graduating from Dover High School in New Hampshire, John served his country, completing two tours in Vietnam. He retired from the U.S. Army as a CWO-3 after twenty years, during which time he was awarded the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, and Vietnam Service Campaign Medal. Following his Army career, he was employed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard before retiring a second time in 1994.

John was a 50-year member and past Worshipful Master of the Moses Paul Lodge #96 in Dover, NH, a member of the Scottish Rite of the Valley of Portsmouth, and a Shriner. Locally, he belonged to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #1036 in The Villages.

He will be missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Scott (Renee), Rodney, and Todd (Emil), grandchildren Ryan (Breanna) and Haley, and his twin brother Robert. He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Gertrude, and sister Janice.

A military memorial service will be held at 2:30 on Monday, January 23, at the Bushnell National Cemetery. Interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America #1036 in memory of John.

A private gathering for family will follow the service; the family requests that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.

