Pinky Bigley’s ‘Divas Through the Decades’ will benefit St. Jude Hospital

“Divas Through the Decades,” featuring Pinky Bigley, will be held at Temple Shalom on Sunday, Jan. 29 and Tuesday Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit St. Jude Hospital and local food banks. Tickets are available at tscfl.org. A limited number of tickets are available at the door.

Temple Shalom is located at 13563 County Road 101 off of Route 466. It is accessible by golf cart via Temple Trail.

Pinky Bigley has worked with St. Jude for many years and the Diva show highlights the music of: Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and Gloria Estefan.

The song list also features Broadway Songs, and Bigley will be backed by a live band.

Pinky Bigley was in the Broadway National Tour of “Les Misérables” and toured Europe in Evita as Eva Peron.

Bigley’s stage roles include: “42nd Street” and “Annie.” as Annie. She performed for international audiences with the New York City USO Troupe

In The Villages, Bigley played Maria in “The Sound of Music.” She also starred as Belle in “Beauty and the Beast.”