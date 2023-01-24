70.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
type here...

Coleman inmate found guilty of strangling cell mate with bed sheet

By Staff Report

A Coleman federal prison inmate has been found guilty of strangling to death his cell mate with a bed sheet.

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that a federal jury has found 37-year-old Romeo Lopez-Hernandez guilty of first degree, premeditated murder. Lopez-Hernandez faces a mandatory penalty of life in federal prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April.

According to evidence presented during the three-day trial, on Feb. 1, 2021, Lopez-Hernandez strangled his cellmate to death by using a torn bed sheet he had made with an improvised knife. After the victim lost consciousness, Lopez-Hernandez watched for guards and continued to strangle the victim until he was sure that the victim had died. Lopez-Hernandez later confessed to the murder and bragged about it to prison personnel. At trial, however, Lopez-Hernandez changed his story and claimed the victim had committed suicide.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Tyrie K. Boyer and Belkis H. Crockett. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We don’t have to honor ‘saved’ seats

A Village of Summerhill resident shares how he deals with “saved” seats at the town square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hypocrisy in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident is critical of an event reportedly bringing together the biggest Trump organizations in The Villages.

Pitiful excuse for an investigation

A Village of Pine Ridge resident contends that Chief Justice John Roberts had no desire to find the leaker in the Roe v. Wade case.

Stop complaining about rising amenity fees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. John resident implores fellow residents to stop complaining about rising amenity fees.

Older residents rely on print version of Recreation News

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says older residents rely on the print version of the Recreation News.

Photos