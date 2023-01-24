72.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
type here...

Unlucky driver with flat tire arrested with drugs at Spanish Springs

By Staff Report
Tyla Christine Williams
Tyla Christine Williams

An unlucky driver with a flat tire was arrested with drugs at Spanish Springs.

Tyla Christine Williams, 20, of Altoona, was found just before midnight Saturday when a police officer found her vehicle with a flat tire at the intersection of Avenida Central an Alverez Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer quickly discovered that Williams’ vehicle with North Carolina plates had been involved in an accident.

A K-9 officer arrived on the scene and a clear bag was discovered in the center console. It contained 14.5 grams of a substance that tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids and amphetamines.

She was arrested on a third degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was also ticketed on charges of careless driving and an expired registration. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse

A Pennbrooke Fairways resident describes a recent trip to the Old Mill Playhouse. Read about her unpleasant experience in her Letter to the Editor.

We don’t have to honor ‘saved’ seats

A Village of Summerhill resident shares how he deals with “saved” seats at the town square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hypocrisy in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident is critical of an event reportedly bringing together the biggest Trump organizations in The Villages.

Pitiful excuse for an investigation

A Village of Pine Ridge resident contends that Chief Justice John Roberts had no desire to find the leaker in the Roe v. Wade case.

Stop complaining about rising amenity fees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. John resident implores fellow residents to stop complaining about rising amenity fees.

Photos