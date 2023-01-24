Unlucky driver with flat tire arrested with drugs at Spanish Springs

An unlucky driver with a flat tire was arrested with drugs at Spanish Springs.

Tyla Christine Williams, 20, of Altoona, was found just before midnight Saturday when a police officer found her vehicle with a flat tire at the intersection of Avenida Central an Alverez Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer quickly discovered that Williams’ vehicle with North Carolina plates had been involved in an accident.

A K-9 officer arrived on the scene and a clear bag was discovered in the center console. It contained 14.5 grams of a substance that tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids and amphetamines.

She was arrested on a third degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was also ticketed on charges of careless driving and an expired registration. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.