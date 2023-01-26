62.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 26, 2023
DUI suspect wearing only boxer briefs arrested near The Villages

By Staff Report
Dustin Michael Williams
A drunk driving suspect wearing only boxer briefs was arrested near The Villages.

Dustin Michal Williams, 25, was driving a 2004 blue Dodge Neon with a non-functioning driver’s side headlight at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over on County Road 25 at Tracy Avenue on the back side of the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Williams was only wearing boxer briefs which “appeared to be soiled with urine,” according to the report. The Florida native admitted he consumed “seven shots and four beers” that night.

“Just take me to jail, I’m drunk,” Williams told police.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .203 and .171 blood alcohol content.

“It should be noted that during the breath test the defendant would stop breathing into the instrument and would attempt to inhale from the mouthpiece,” the officer noted in the report.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000.

