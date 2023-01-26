60.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Fruitland Park woman arrested after allegedly throwing bag of rice at fiance

By Staff Report
A Fruitland Park woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a bag of rice at her fiance.

Ryann Champion, 36, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after Fruitland Park police were called at 10:23 a.m. Monday to her home on Deep Wood Court.

Champion told police that her fiance was removing his personal belongings from their shared bedroom, according to the arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She threw bag of rice at him, striking him in the neck and shoulder area. The report noted that Champion and the man are engaged and living together.

The man told police he did not wish to see her prosecuted.

The Georgia native was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was later released on her on recognizance.

