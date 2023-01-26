Guest at hotel calls 911 after hearing altercation in room next door

A guest at a local hotel called 911 after hearing an altercation in the room next door.

Officers responded in the early morning hours Sunday to the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after 31-year-old Jeffrey Darwin Schwingel knocked his girlfriend unconscious, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Officers found the woman had suffered “a busted nose with bilateral bleeding from both nostrils, red lumps on her forehead, a scrape below her right eye, mouth bleeding with swelling on the left jaw area and a scratch on her left cheek,” according to the arrest report.

The report noted Schwingel and the woman have been in a relationship for two to three months.

The Gainesville native was arrested on a charge of domestic battery and booked at the Lake County Jail on $30,000 bond.