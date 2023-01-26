62.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 26, 2023
type here...

Lady Lake woman charged with filing false police report

By Staff Report
Laura Anne Hyndshaw
Laura Anne Hyndshaw

A Lady Lake woman has been charged with filing a false police report.

Laura Anne Hyndshaw, 22, called 911 early Monday morning claiming the father of her child pulled a gun on her during a verbal altercation at his home on Citrus Lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She said she left the home because she was in fear. She signed a sworn affidavit, which explained that perjury is crime.

When police spoke to the 33-year-old man, he claimed that the New Jersey native had arrived at his home in the wee hours “heavily intoxicated and began to argue with him over past incidents,” the report said. He said he attempted to escort her from the home to avoid an escalation of the conflict. He said he never displayed a firearm. Video footage backed up his account of the incident.

Hyndshaw, who had been arrested in 2021 in an attack on her boyfriend, was arrested on charges of trespassing and filing a false police report. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Saving seats at movie theater

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, follows up on a previous letter about seating at the Old Mill Playhouse.

Please be considerate with regard to chairs at the squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident implores fellow residents to be considerate with regard to chairs at the squares.

Paying more and getting less in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Glenbrook resident is unhappy that readers are paying more and getting less in The Villages Daily Sun. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Bicycle rider asking for trouble on Buena Vista Boulevard

A Village of Briar Meadow South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears that a bicycle rider is asking for trouble on Buena Vista Boulevard.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ranked Choice Voting

A Village of St. Charles resident has a question about Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ranked Choice Voting. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos