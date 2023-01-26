Lady Lake woman charged with filing false police report

A Lady Lake woman has been charged with filing a false police report.

Laura Anne Hyndshaw, 22, called 911 early Monday morning claiming the father of her child pulled a gun on her during a verbal altercation at his home on Citrus Lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She said she left the home because she was in fear. She signed a sworn affidavit, which explained that perjury is crime.

When police spoke to the 33-year-old man, he claimed that the New Jersey native had arrived at his home in the wee hours “heavily intoxicated and began to argue with him over past incidents,” the report said. He said he attempted to escort her from the home to avoid an escalation of the conflict. He said he never displayed a firearm. Video footage backed up his account of the incident.

Hyndshaw, who had been arrested in 2021 in an attack on her boyfriend, was arrested on charges of trespassing and filing a false police report. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.