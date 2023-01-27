60.7 F
The Villages
Friday, January 27, 2023
Homeless woman arrested in theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake

By Staff Report
Melissa Kay Preston
Melissa Kay Preston

A homeless woman was arrested in the theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake.

A manager said a woman entered the store in the wee hours Friday and consumed a Buffalo Chicken Salad, three packages of Ken’s Blue Cheese dressing and a large fountain beverage, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She consumed the food in the store and fled in a red SUV when confronted by the manager.

An officer spotted the red SUV at the Sunoco station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Melissa Kay Preston, who has a history of theft convictions, including a 2020 arrest at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The Michigan native was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail on felony charge of theft. Bond was set at $2,000.

