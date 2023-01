The Villages Cheerleaders’ annual garage sale is set for Saturday, Jan. 28 at La Hacienda Recreation Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the event will continue through 1:30 p.m.

Items on sale will include household items, sporting goods, small appliances, holiday decor, books and costume jewelry.

The event will benefit New Vision for Independence which provides skills training throughout Lake, Sumter, and The Villages, sponsored in part by the State of Florida Division of Blind Services.