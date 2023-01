A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly wielding a machete.

Adrain Orlando Malcolm, 34, was taken into custody on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday morning by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

The native of Jamaica was arrested after dispatch received a report that a woman had been pushed and threatened with a machete.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.