Agribusiness growth prompting installation of traffic signal on State Road 44

A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of State Road 44 and County Road 229 near the Dunkin’ Donuts and Holiday Inn Express.

The signal will include a mast arm configuration and pedestrian features along with roadway lighting. The intersection improvements will aid traffic flow to agribusinesses located on County Road 229, such as Agromilllora and the future Green Life Farms and the increased trucking and residential traffic anticipated between County Road 462 and State Road 44.

The design phase of the signal is set to begin in February and be completed by August. Construction of the signal is anticipated to start in November 2023 and to be completed by November 2024.

“This project was desired by residents but did not meet the signal warrant (justification) conditions before the reconstruction of CR 229; however, with the new businesses and residential development in this area, the justification is now present to fulfill resident’s request,” county officials said in a news release announcing the new signal light.

Another signal will be added to State Road 44

A new traffic signal will be implemented at the intersection of State Road 44 and County Road 231.

This signal will include a box-span configuration and concrete strain poles at each corner of the intersection.

The traffic signal will be designed to accommodate a four-leg junction, which will aid traffic flow with the future addition of Old Dominion Freight Line company on the east side of County Road 231.The signal will operate as flashing yellow for State Road 44 and a flashing red for County Road 231. This flashing operation will provide advance notification to drivers of possible slow-moving vehicles in and around the intersection, and help improve safety.

The design phase of the signal project is set to begin in February and be completed by July. Construction of the signal is anticipated to start in October 2023 and to be completed by June 2024.