Bald Eagle Delivering Breakfast To Hungry Babies At Briarwood Executive Golf Course

By Staff Report

This bald eagle was delivering breakfast to the hungry baby eaglets waiting in the nest at Briarwood Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

