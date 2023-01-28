Bald Eagle Delivering Breakfast To Hungry Babies At Briarwood Executive Golf Course

This bald eagle was delivering breakfast to the hungry baby eaglets waiting in the nest at Briarwood Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This bald eagle was delivering breakfast to the hungry baby eaglets waiting in the nest at Briarwood Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.