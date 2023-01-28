57.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Server driving BMW arrested after failing to pay child support

By Staff Report
Kathy Elizabeth Hall

A restaurant server driving a BMW was arrested after failing to pay child support.

Kathy Elizabeth Hall, 35, of Lady Lake, was driving the silver 2006 BMW shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer discovered that Hall’s license had been suspended on Nov. 21 for failure to pay child support. Hall, who told police she works as a server but did not indicate where she is employed, has two previous convictions for driving while license suspended. Those convictions were in 2007 and 2020. Those previous convictions elevated Thursday’s arrest to a third-degree felony.

The Florida native was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.

