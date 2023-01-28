Villager seeks order of protection against husband charged with trying to kill her

A Villager is seeking an order of protection against her husband, who is charged with trying to kill her.

George Albert Hachey, 72, allegedly stabbed his wife 12 times on the morning of Sept. 28 at their home in the Village of De La Vista North. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted first degree murder. He continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

In December, a judge denied a motion seeking $50,000 bond for Hachey, who promised to wear an ankle monitor and stay out of The Villages.

This month, Hachey’s estranged wife filed for an order of protection, presumably in anticipation of the fact that Hachey could win release at some point.

On the day of the attack, the 68-year-old was able to call 911, after being stabbed in the legs, abdomen and chest.

“Don’t let me die,” she implored Sumter County sheriff’s deputies, who kicked open a bedroom door and found her on the floor of the home she shared with her husband on San Marino Drive.

Deputies had entered the home after breaking a sliding glass door when no one responded to the door bell.

The wife gave deputies “a dying declaration,” indicating it was her husband who had stabbed her.

She said he had told her, “You’ve ruined my life, and now I’m going to end yours.” She was wearing underwear and a yellow shirt when she was stabbed in the bathroom. She was able to crawl to a bedroom where she called for help.

Deputies found Hachey in a recliner in the living room. He had inflicted “deep cuts” on his wrists and across his throat, using the same pocket knife he had used to stab his wife. A paramedic who helped transport Hachey to Ocala Regional Medical Center, told deputies that Hachey told him, “I just tried killing my wife. I don’t want help, I want to die.”

Hachey’s wife filed for divorce about a month before the brutal attack.