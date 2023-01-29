85-year-old Villager back home after eviction of unwanted female companion

An 85-year-old Villager, arrested earlier this month, has returned home after the eviction of an unwanted female companion.

Charles Edward Riggs was arrested Jan. 3 after an alleged altercation at the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.” Riggs also said that “there was a little bit of shoving going on but nothing more.”

The woman who reported the incident said she’d left the home and did not want “any further conflict” because she is already on probation. She said Riggs had been “bothering” her and threatened to call her probation officer. She said he hit her on the left cheek, tried to grab her arm and pushed her. Deputies observed bruising on the woman’s cheekbone.

Riggs was arrested on a charge of battery. While he was initially free on bond, Riggs was not allowed to return home because the woman was assumed to be living there. This past week, a judge ruled Riggs can return home. The veteran who worked for 40 years at the Ford Motor Co., had taken legal action woman to get the woman out.

The woman, 38-year-old Jessica Lynn Haggard, has a long criminal history. She was arrested on fraud charges in 2020. She was arrested in 2019 after she was caught dumpster driving in The Villages.