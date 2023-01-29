79.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 29, 2023
DUI suspect who was on phone loses his license after crashing in roundabout

By Staff Report
A drunk driving suspect who admitted he was on his phone prior to crashing in a roundabout in The Villages has lost his driver’s license.

Mason Edward Shuford, 34, of Summerfield, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

In addition to losing his driver’s license for six months, he has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Shuford’s silver 2012 Mazda 3 was spotted at about 6 p.m. Oct. 27 with its hazard lights flashing at the roundabout at El Camino Real and Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle’s driver’s front tire and its rear tires were flat. There were skid marks on the pavement as well as dirt and concrete scrapings.

When a deputy approached the driver’s side open door, the deputy “could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle.”

Shuford said he “clipped the curb” by accident because “he was looking at his phone and not paying attention.”

Marijuana and a smoking pipe were found in the vehicle and Shuford admitted he did not have a valid medical marijuana card. He told the deputy he “can’t afford one because he’s broke.” He added that he obtains marijuana from a co-worker. He refused to provide a breath sample.

Shuford had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in 2015 at the MVP Athletic Club parking lot in The Villages.

