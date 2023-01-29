58.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 29, 2023
type here...

Janet E. Schlesier

By Jim Cheesman

Janet E. Schlesier, 88, of the Villages, Fl passed away on January 24,2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Janet was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 24,1935. She married William Schlesier on January 7,1956. She was a legal secretary. Janet and “Bill” lived in Farmingdale, New York for many years before moving to the Villages in 1995.

Janet is predeceased by her beloved son Billy, loving husband William and her devoted Pekingese Maggie. Janet is survived by her daughter Karen, grandson Michael and son-in-law Jonathan.

Visitation will be Monday, January 30,2023 from 10:00am-2:00pm. There will be a formal service starting at 12:00pm. Services will be held at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane The Villages, Fl 32162.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Keep affordable housing projects away from The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident says officials must keep affordable housing projects away from The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Medicare and Rick Scott

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow South resident says U.S. Sen. Rick Scott should not be trusted when it comes to Medicare.

Setting the record straight about Holocaust remembrance event in The Villages

A Village of Fernandina resident whose mother survived the Holocaust wants to set the record straight about a remembrance event in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Rule about inherited land causing siblings to fight

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, raises some concerns about inherited land.

Some seat saving at the square is OK

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist resident raises the issue of saving your seat at the square when you need to run to the restroom.

Photos