Janet E. Schlesier, 88, of the Villages, Fl passed away on January 24,2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Janet was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 24,1935. She married William Schlesier on January 7,1956. She was a legal secretary. Janet and “Bill” lived in Farmingdale, New York for many years before moving to the Villages in 1995.

Janet is predeceased by her beloved son Billy, loving husband William and her devoted Pekingese Maggie. Janet is survived by her daughter Karen, grandson Michael and son-in-law Jonathan.

Visitation will be Monday, January 30,2023 from 10:00am-2:00pm. There will be a formal service starting at 12:00pm. Services will be held at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane The Villages, Fl 32162.