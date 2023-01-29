79.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Villager enters plea in DUI case after driving in wrong direction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

By Staff Report
Bryan Davis
A Villager has entered a plea in a drunk driving case after he was caught driving in the wrong direction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Bryan Archer Davis, 72, of the Village of Dunedin, pleaded not guilty this past week to a charge of driving under the influence. He remains free on $1,000 bond.

Davis  was driving a white SUV at about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17 traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the intersection with Lady Lake Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A police officer intervened in the situation by placing his patrol car in front of Davis’ SUV. It appeared the New York native had been drinking and he told the officer he was unaware he had been driving in the wrong direction. The officer attempted to walk Davis, who had apparently soiled his pants, to a nearby sidewalk. Davis refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

