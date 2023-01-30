76 F
The Villages
Monday, January 30, 2023
Former Commissioner Oren Miller a free man after two and a half months behind bars

By David Towns
Former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller is heading home today after spending two and a half months behind bars.

The Village of Sanibel resident was sentenced to time served Monday morning in front of Judge Anthony Tatti in Marion County Court.

Miller has also been sentenced to 36 months of probation.

Miller had been found guilty of a perjury charge. The jury handed down its verdict on Nov. 18.

The perjury charge stemmed from interviews with the prosecutor’s office about phone calls Miller had with fellow former Commissioner Gary Search.

Miller and Search were elected to the Sumter County Commission in 2020. Their election came after a huge property tax increase in 2019 that was seen as a sweetheart deal for the Developer of The Villages.

