Monday, January 30, 2023
Homeless people found squatting in home near The Villages

By Staff Report

Homeless people were found squatting in a home near The Villages.

Officers went Friday morning to investigate a possible burglary at the home located at 525 County Road 466, next to the Village of La Zamora, according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When officers investigated, they found a SECO Energy electric meter had been installed upside down.

“The meter was running backwards to where SECO was not notified of the services being used without payment,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The property owner told police he was not aware the squatters had been living there. He said he wanted them removed from the property.

Tammie Michelle Packard
Melissa Ann Salazar

Those arrested included:

• Melissa Ann Salazar, 57, who is facing charges of burglary and theft of services. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $11,000 bond.

• Tammie Michelle Packard, 32, who is facing charges of burglary, theft of services, tampering with a utility meter, connecting utility services without consent and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the jail on $14,000 bond.

Austin Joseph Esteves
Christopher James Fitch

• Austin Joseph Esteves, 20, is who is facing charges of burglary, theft of services and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $12,000 bond.

• Christopher James Fitch, 39, is who is facing charges of burglary, theft of services and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $12,000 bond.

