Man arrested after alleged altercation at laundromat in The Villages

A man was arrested after an alleged altercation at a laundromat in The Villages.

Paul David Stone, 56, who is homeless, went Saturday afternoon to the Rock & Wash laundromat next to Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande and was inside doing his laundry, despite the fact he had been banned from the premises several days earlier, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Stone and another man got into an argument over a T-shirt. An altercation ensued and Stone began yelling obscenities at bystanders.

The native New Yorker was arrested on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond