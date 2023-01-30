84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 30, 2023
type here...

Man arrested after alleged altercation at laundromat in The Villages

By Staff Report
Paul David Stone
Paul David Stone

A man was arrested after an alleged altercation at a laundromat in The Villages.

Paul David Stone, 56, who is homeless, went Saturday afternoon to the Rock & Wash laundromat next to Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande and was inside doing his laundry, despite the fact he had been banned from the premises several days earlier, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Stone and another man got into an argument over a T-shirt. An altercation ensued and Stone began yelling obscenities at bystanders.

The native New Yorker was arrested on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

No sympathy for homeless woman stealing food?

A Summerfield reader, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if anyone has any sympathy for a woman arrested for stealing food from a local Wawa.

Where does Gov. DeSantis stand on Medicare and Social Security?

A Village of St. Charles resident wonders where Gov. Ron DeSantis, a former member of Congress, stands on Social Security and Medicare. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Answers needed for affordable housing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Big Bend reader contends that answers are needed for affordable housing.

Officials must take common sense approach to affordable housing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident weighs in on the idea of affordable housing.

Response to Robert Moore’s letter about COVID-19

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers a response to a fellow Villager’s previous Letter to the Editor about COVID-19.

Photos