New Hampshire pair arrested with drugs at Home Depot in Lady Lake

Two people from New Hampshire were arrested with drugs at Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Holly Kula, 34, and Christopher Sparkman, 43, both of Manchester, N.H., had been at the store at about 4 p.m. Monday and were being observed when they opted against shoplifting items and put them back, according to a pair of arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department. They got into a vehicle, but were stopped by officers at the scene. A search of the vehicle turned up 9.9 grams of methamphetamine, 4.8 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Both were identified by their New Hampshire driver’s licenses.

Sparkman and Kula were arrested on felony drug charges and booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

Sparkman, who previously listed an Oxford address, had been arrested in 2014 in the theft of a golf cart and was a suspect in burglaries at homes in The Villages.