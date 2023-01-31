81.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
North Carolina man arrested on DUI charge on I-75 in Sumter County

By Staff Report
Ranny Carl McCormick
Ranny Carl McCormick

A North Carolina man was arrested on a drunk driving charge on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Ranny Carl McCormick, 37, of Conover, N.C., was found at the wheel of a black Saturn at 3:17 a.m. Saturday on I-75 near Mile Marker 313, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle, with North Carolina license plates, was parked on the west shoulder with its engine running and headlights on, facing the treeline. McCormick was asleep.

McCormick was found to be in possession of a pair of brass knuckles.

He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

