Unlicensed driver from Nicaragua charged with DUI after hitting traffic sign

An unlicensed driver from Nicaragua has been charged with driving under the influence after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement returned lab results indicating he was driving at three times the legal limit.

Eliezer Danilo Peinado, 26, of Lady Lake, was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with DUI in connection with a crash Nov. 27 in Fruitland Park.

Peinado was found in a white Nissan sedan at 1 a.m. with his feet hanging out the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Fruitland Park Police Department. An officer who found the vehicle noticed that the front bumper was missing. Peindao, who spoke primarily Spanish, admitted he’d consumed three tequila drinks.

A second officer had discovered that a bicycle lane sign had been struck and it appeared the damage had been done by Peinado’s vehicle. It was confirmed by a matching piece of the missing bumper. An inventory of his vehicle turned up several cold unopened Corona Extra beer bottles and one empty beer bottle. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Peinado was transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. While he was being examined, an officer found that Peinado had been cited one week earlier by the Lady Lake Police Department for driving without a license.

At the hospital, Peinado agreed to the collection of blood and urine samples. The FDLE lab returned the samples in January and they showed on the night of the crash, Peinado had a blood alcohol level of .240, three times the .08 limit.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.