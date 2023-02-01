80.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
type here...

Unlicensed driver from Nicaragua charged with DUI after hitting traffic sign

By Staff Report
Eliezer Danilo Peinado
Eliezer Danilo Peinado

An unlicensed driver from Nicaragua has been charged with driving under the influence after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement returned lab results indicating he was driving at three times the legal limit.

Eliezer Danilo Peinado, 26, of Lady Lake, was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with DUI in connection with a crash Nov. 27 in Fruitland Park.

Peinado was found in a white Nissan sedan at 1 a.m. with his feet hanging out the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Fruitland Park Police Department. An officer who found the vehicle noticed that the front bumper was missing. Peindao, who spoke primarily Spanish, admitted he’d consumed three tequila drinks.

A second officer had discovered that a bicycle lane sign had been struck and it appeared the damage had been done by Peinado’s vehicle. It was confirmed by a matching piece of the missing bumper. An inventory of his vehicle turned up several cold unopened Corona Extra beer bottles and one empty beer bottle. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Peinado was transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. While he was being examined, an officer found that Peinado had been cited one week earlier by the Lady Lake Police Department for driving without a license.

At the hospital, Peinado agreed to the collection of blood and urine samples. The FDLE lab returned the samples in January and they showed on the night of the crash, Peinado had a blood alcohol level of .240, three times the .08 limit.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Was Oren Miller’s punishment appropriate?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident weighs in on the sentencing hearing this week for former Sumter Commissioner Oren Miller.

Golfer’s life could have been saved if AED was available

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes an incident in which a golfer collapsed at a country club and no AED was available.

Growth is destroying our quality of life

A Villager who escaped South Florida in 2006, fears what he is seeing here. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Florida is a disgrace when it comes to paying workers

A Village of Bradford resident contends that Florida is a disgrace when it comes to paying workers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We shouldn’t have to show IDs at the square

A Sumter County resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pushes back at the notion that IDs should be shown at town squares in The Villages.

Photos