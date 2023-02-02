82.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 2, 2023
Shoplifters sought in theft of nearly $700 in merchandise at Walmart

By Staff Report

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a pair of shoplifting suspects who stole nearly $700 worth  of merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The two females entered the store on Jan. 29 left with a shopping cart full of several household items totaling $688.39.

This woman was captured on surveillance when leaving Walmart
This woman was captured on surveillance when leaving Walmart.
This woman was pushing the shopping cart when the pair left Walmart
This woman was pushing the shopping cart when the pair left Walmart.

They were described as a Hispanic female wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and dark brown hair (can be seen pictured as the one pushing the shopping cart); and the other as a black female wearing a pink sparkling bonnet, black hoodie with pink writing, and black stretch pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 23-608.

