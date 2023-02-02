Shoplifters sought in theft of nearly $700 in merchandise at Walmart

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a pair of shoplifting suspects who stole nearly $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The two females entered the store on Jan. 29 left with a shopping cart full of several household items totaling $688.39.

They were described as a Hispanic female wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and dark brown hair (can be seen pictured as the one pushing the shopping cart); and the other as a black female wearing a pink sparkling bonnet, black hoodie with pink writing, and black stretch pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 23-608.