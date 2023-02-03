56.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 3, 2023
type here...

85-year-old snowbird sex offender dares cops to ‘come get me’

By Staff Report
John Peter Higgins
John Peter Higgins

An 85-year-old snowbird sex offender has been jailed without bond after daring law enforcement to “come get me.”

John Peter Higgins, who splits his time between Darien, Ill. and his home at 927 Bristol Terrace in the Village of Ashland, was booked Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center.

In 2012, he was convicted on a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 13 in DuPage County, Illinois. He had kissed and fondled a young girl.

He acquired his home in The Villages in 2014.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies became aware that he had not fulfilled his statutory responsibility to properly register his sex offender status here.

A detective called Wednesday and a left a message on Higgins’ cell phone, advising him of the need to come in and register. Another law enforcement made a second call to Higgins.

“Come get me,” he told the deputy.

However, Higgins later showed up at the sheriff’s office, but apparently grew impatient and refused to wait to follow the proper procedure.

“Come get me,” he once again dared the deputies.

He walked out of the jail without registering.

The Chicago native was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We can thank Gov. DeSantis for higher insurance rates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident who recently received news of an increase in his insurance, says we can thank Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident points to the use of cameras in Wisconsin to help rein in speeders and reckless drivers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages is paradise compared to the real world

A longtime resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, says this place is still paradise when compared to the rest of the world

Medical aid in dying law is essential in Florida

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the need for the Medical aid in dying law. She shares her own difficult story.

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

A Village of Bonita resident contends that IDs should not be required at the town squares. She raises a question about who pays for the entertainment at the squares.

Photos