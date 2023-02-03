Railroad work will cause major blockage next week on County Road 466

Railroad work will cause a major blockage next week on County Road 466 in Oxford.

County Road 466 will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning Monday at the railroad crossing between U.S. 301 and County Road 105.

CSX Transportation is scheduled to perform track maintenance, which is expected to last between two to five days.

Motorists are advised to use County Road 472/Rainey Trail and Buena Vista Boulevard as a detour between U.S. 301 and County Road 466. Signage will be in place to indicate the path of the detour.

Work is already being performed on the railroad tracks which run parallel to U.S. 301 in Oxford.