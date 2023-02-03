56.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 3, 2023
type here...

Railroad work will cause major blockage next week on County Road 466

By David Towns

Railroad work will cause a major blockage next week on County Road 466 in Oxford.

County Road 466 will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning Monday at the railroad crossing between U.S. 301 and County Road 105.

CSX Transportation is scheduled to perform track maintenance, which is expected to last between two to five days.

Motorists are advised to use County Road 472/Rainey Trail and Buena Vista Boulevard as a detour between U.S. 301 and County Road 466. Signage will be in place to indicate the path of the detour.

Work is already being performed on the railroad tracks which run parallel to U.S. 301 in Oxford.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We can thank Gov. DeSantis for higher insurance rates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident who recently received news of an increase in his insurance, says we can thank Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident points to the use of cameras in Wisconsin to help rein in speeders and reckless drivers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages is paradise compared to the real world

A longtime resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, says this place is still paradise when compared to the rest of the world

Medical aid in dying law is essential in Florida

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the need for the Medical aid in dying law. She shares her own difficult story.

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

A Village of Bonita resident contends that IDs should not be required at the town squares. She raises a question about who pays for the entertainment at the squares.

Photos