57 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 3, 2023
type here...

Shoplifting suspect arrested with Cocoa Pebbles and candy at Walmart

By Staff Report
Lindsey Ann Gargan
Lindsey Ann Gargan

A shoplifting suspect was arrested with Cocoa Pebbles and candy at Walmart in Summerfield.

Lindsey Ann Gargan, 34, was at the store Thursday night when she concealed $82 worth of merchandise, including Cocoa Pebbles cereal, Reese’s Mini candies, Sour Patch Kids candy, peppermints and a Mounds bar, in a bag she brought with her to the store, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She was with another woman, whom Gargan identified as her “aunt,” who paid for her own purchases. When Gargan was questioned by a loss prevention officer, she claimed she thought her aunt had paid for her purchases, too.

The deputy investigating the incident found that Gargan was wanted on a Hernando County warrant for failure to pay child support. She was also wanted on a warrant from a previous driving while license suspended arrest.

Gargan was in possession of a vial which contained methamphetamine, cut straws, a torch lighter, a razor blade and smoking devices which tested positive for the residue of methamphetamine.

She was taken into custody on multiple charges and booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.

Gargan had previously been arrested at a CVS pharmacy in Summerfield.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident points to the use of cameras in Wisconsin to help rein in speeders and reckless drivers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages is paradise compared to the real world

A longtime resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, says this place is still paradise when compared to the rest of the world

Medical aid in dying law is essential in Florida

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the need for the Medical aid in dying law. She shares her own difficult story.

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

A Village of Bonita resident contends that IDs should not be required at the town squares. She raises a question about who pays for the entertainment at the squares.

Villager’s beer stolen at the square

A Village of Bradford resident describes the theft of his beer at town square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos