Saturday, February 4, 2023
Bald Eagle Bringing Warmth To Nest At Briarwood Executive Golf Course

By Staff Report

The adult bald eagle was bringing additional warmth to the nest on a cold morning at Briarwood Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

