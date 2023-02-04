63.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 4, 2023
Ex-employee at World of Beer sentenced after keying car of former boss

By Staff Report
Shae McKenzie Kyne
An ex-employee at World of Beer is accused of keying the vehicle of her former boss when she went to pick up her final check.

Shae McKenzie Kyne, 22, of Wildwood, has been ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and has been placed on probation for two years after pleading no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of criminal mischief.

Kyne on Dec. 6 was at World of Beer at Brownwood Paddock Square picking up her final check which was handed to her by the manager. Kyne walked into the parking lot and keyed the word “Bitch” onto the lower front of the driver’s side door of the manager’s burgundy Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Damage was estimated at $1,200, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A witness shot a photo of the suspicious activity and shared it with police.

Kyne was arrested at her home at 104 Wildwood Ave. She was already on probation through 2024 on a charge of burglary. 

