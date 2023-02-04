Sentence of Oren Miller is unfair

To the Editor:

I am amazed that Judge Tatti of Marion County specifically ordered Oren Miller to serve his “community service” sentence at the Marion County Solid Waste Litter Control site. Anyone who has observed similar waste control sites knows that these sites are dangerous and are generally staffed by much younger and healthier personnel. I do hope that Judge Tatti’s court has excellent liability insurance. If Mr. Miller would inadvertently become injured from the broken glass, toxins, acids and sharp-edged debris – I would do all I could to help him with a lawsuit. I hope others would do the same.

Sandra Solberg

Village of Duval